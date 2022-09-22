Decentralized Vulnerability Platform 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $162,698.00 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $328,126.65 and approximately $162,698.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology.The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats.”

