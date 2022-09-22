DecentBet Trading Down 58.5% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $14,586.85 and approximately $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,029.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00060948 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005717 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063744 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

