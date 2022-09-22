Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.85

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVDCF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.30 ($14.59) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.20 ($12.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €10.25 ($10.46) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Featured Stories

