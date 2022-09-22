Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (DTX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $327.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,708.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00061711 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011043 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005345 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

