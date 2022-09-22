Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.30 billion.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE DRI opened at $131.28 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

