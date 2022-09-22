DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $130,539.37 and approximately $1,391.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001120 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008028 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

