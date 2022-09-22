Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Down 6.8%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 71,393 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,157,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Dana’s payout ratio is 57.97%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 131,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after buying an additional 319,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
