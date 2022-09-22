Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.50. 1,349,262 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 964,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Institutional Trading of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 373.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter.

