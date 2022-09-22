Daikicoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,790.00 (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Daikicoin has a market cap of $2.48 million and $8,790.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daikicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded down 33.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Daikicoin Coin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @DaikicoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daikicoin is daikicoin.org.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin coin was generated in January 2017, and has been backed by a dedicated digital currency exchange March 2018. It is designed for the entrepreneurs and allows individuals to make a cost-effective, secure, and fast transaction via decentralized peer51 to-peer network.Telegram”

Daikicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

