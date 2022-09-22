Dai (DAI) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Dai has a total market cap of $6.87 billion and $531.03 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00128332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00610752 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00873106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,876,093,724 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is makerdao.com/en. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.