Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $32.44 or 0.00175237 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $852,482.19 and approximately $3,378.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00128209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00526640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00896421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyclone is built to address the privacy problems in the blockchain and aims to provide enhanced economic incentives. Cyclone is a cross-chain, non-custodial, universal privacy-preserving protocol with the decentralized governance. Cyclone applies zkSNARKs to enable transactional privacy for all DeFi components by breaking the on-chain link between depositor and recipient addresses. It uses a smart contract that accepts coins/tokens deposits, which can be withdrawn by a different address. Whenever an asset is withdrawn from Cyclone, there is no way to link the withdrawal to the deposit for absolute privacy.While Cyclone's zkSNARKs part is based on the attested implementation of tornado.cash, it offers unique values in supporting cross-chain and being the universal privacy-preserving layer for almost all DeFi components with the decentralized governance by CYC holders.Cyclone Protocol is governed in a decentralized way. The governance DAO lives on IoTeX blockchain while each anonymity pools live on different blockchains connected to IoTeX blockchain via bridges.”

