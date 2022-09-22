CVS Health Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the pharmacy operator on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

CVS Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 18.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

