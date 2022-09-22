CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 122,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

