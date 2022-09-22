Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 21.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.05. 22,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,869. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

