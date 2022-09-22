CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Evercore ISI

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.
CubeSmart Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CubeSmart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.