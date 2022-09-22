CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Evercore ISI

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. CubeSmart has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 160.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in CubeSmart by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,523,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CubeSmart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

