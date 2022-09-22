CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading Down 0.6%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €49.70 ($50.71) and last traded at €50.30 ($51.33). 162,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.60 ($51.63).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.