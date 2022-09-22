CryptoZoon (ZOON) Market Cap Tops $582,399.81

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $582,399.81 and $844,669.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2021. CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,603,757 coins. CryptoZoon’s official website is cryptozoon.io. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoZoon is inspired by Pokemon Story, its mission is to build a comprehensive platform of digital monsters that will enable millions of individuals to participate in the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world in a simple, creative, and enjoyable way. ZOON is the official currency in the CryptoZoon verse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

