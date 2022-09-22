CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.24% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stephens started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $166.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

