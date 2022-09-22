CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average of $185.78. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

