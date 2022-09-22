Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $13.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

CRLBF opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $837.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $218.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.43 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

