Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 80877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price objective (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

