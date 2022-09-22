Cream Finance (CREAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.85 Million

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $15.44 or 0.00083432 BTC on exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $1.85 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,509.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011000 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00063780 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.