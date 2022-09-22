Cowen Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $236.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.