Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.71

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 491794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,350,398 shares in the company, valued at $89,086,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,350,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,086,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,786 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Coursera by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

