Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.44. Coupa Software has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 419,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after acquiring an additional 358,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.