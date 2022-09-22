Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58. 2,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in Cosan by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 756,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 458,743 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Cosan by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,221,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 445,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 8,546.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429,374 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 173,208 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

