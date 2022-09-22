Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.58. 2,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 133,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Cosan Stock Up 6.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99.
About Cosan
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
