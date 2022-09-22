Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $70.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $465,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

