Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Given New $70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Corteva has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

