Cordasco Financial Network Purchases 170 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 62.7% in the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.29 and a 200 day moving average of $320.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

