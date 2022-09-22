Cordasco Financial Network Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 1.8% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $3,328,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 84,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.31. 4,294,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,912. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.