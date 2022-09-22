Cordasco Financial Network Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of D stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $78.44. 2,960,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.