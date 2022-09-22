Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 748 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in GSK were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 12.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,542,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.00. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

