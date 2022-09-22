Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 221 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,280,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

