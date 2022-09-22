Cope (COPE) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11,272.00

Cope (COPE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Cope has a total market capitalization of $685,612.07 and $11,272.00 worth of Cope was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cope coin can currently be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cope has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cope Profile
Cope’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,997,997 coins. Cope’s official Twitter account is @unlimitedcope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cope
