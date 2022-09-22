Contrasting AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) & CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AlloVir and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 4,193.17 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.54 CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.68 $377.66 million ($8.23) -8.10

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AlloVir has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24% CRISPR Therapeutics -4,274.02% -27.40% -23.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AlloVir and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 7 9 0 2.56

AlloVir presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.54%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

