CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $62,527.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005333 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00544069 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00885146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

