Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,426.00 and last traded at $1,428.00. Approximately 353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,440.00.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,581.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,585.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.