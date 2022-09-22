Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.72 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCSI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CCSI traded down 0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,355. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 51.79.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. The company had revenue of 93.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,765,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,562,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,250,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $19,200,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.