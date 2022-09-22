CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $84.16

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $84.46, with a volume of 2225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

CONMED Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently -20.20%.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total value of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares in the company, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,678,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 720,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

