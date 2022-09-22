Compass Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.73 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

