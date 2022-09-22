Compass Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 91.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.81. 8,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,253. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

