Compass Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,298,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5,368.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 312,725 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,169,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,112,000 after purchasing an additional 229,195 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.62. 2,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,009. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78.

