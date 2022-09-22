Compass Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 73,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

