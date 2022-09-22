Comparing Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) & Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cian alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% Skillz -68.02% -45.06% -29.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million ($0.32) -10.63 Skillz $384.09 million 1.19 -$181.38 million ($0.61) -1.79

This table compares Cian and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cian and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Skillz 1 4 1 0 2.00

Cian currently has a consensus price target of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 465.88%. Skillz has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 343.43%. Given Cian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than Skillz.

Summary

Cian beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian

(Get Rating)

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About Skillz

(Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.