Comparing China Zenix Auto International (ZXAIY) and Its Rivals

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare China Zenix Auto International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million -$61.16 million -0.46 China Zenix Auto International Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 12.21

China Zenix Auto International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% China Zenix Auto International Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Zenix Auto International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A China Zenix Auto International Competitors 415 2109 2894 34 2.47

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 44.31%. Given China Zenix Auto International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Zenix Auto International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

China Zenix Auto International rivals beat China Zenix Auto International on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

