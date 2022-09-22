Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,298 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Comcast by 911.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.45. 1,527,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,124,938. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

