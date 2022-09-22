Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.59. 565,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,124,938. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

