Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44-3.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.6 %

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,353. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.38.

Insider Activity

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

