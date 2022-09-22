Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $787,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
LDP opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $27.70.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.