Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading 2.7% Higher

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.25 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 48.25 ($0.58). 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.57).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £220.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

